Yummy Fixins: Salmon cakes with Sriracha aioli (recipe)

Salmon is a flavorful and versatile fish. It is delicious raw in sushi, grilled with salsa in tacos, roasted with teriyaki sauce, or my favorite, smoked with herbed cream cheese.

This recipe is a tasty and different way to enjoy salmon, especially if you have extra leftovers from another dinner. I serve it as an appetizer with a spicy aioli, but you can also use it to top a salad, or as an appetizer.

Salmon Cakes with Sriracha Aioli

Ingredients

Makes four appetizer servings

1 lb salmon filet

¼ cup roughly chopped celery stick

¼ cup roughly chopped red pepper

¼ cup chopped green onion

1 egg

1 tbs mayonnaise

1 cup bread crumbs, separated

½ tbs Cajun seasoning (like Tony's Chachere or Old Bay)

Sriracha Aioli

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon Sriracha, or more if you like the spice

Salt and pepper to taste.

Mix all ingredients together. Taste for seasoning. Place in the fridge until ready to use.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place salmon on a baking sheet, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes, or until fully cooked. Let cool. Place cooled salmon in a bowl and flake evenly with a fork, making sure there are no bones.

Add celery stalk, red pepper and green onions in a food processor and pulse until finely minced. Place mixture into the flaked salmon along with egg, mayo, ½ cup of breadcrumbs, and Cajun seasoning. Mix well*.

Shape the mixture into silver dollar size patties. Place the remaining breadcrumbs on a plate and lightly coat each side of the patty with breadcrumbs. Cook in oil in skillet over medium heat until browned on each side. Turn once while frying. Serve with dollop of aioli. Enjoy!

*If the mixture is wet and not forming well, add in a few more breadcrumbs. You can shape a small patty and cook it as a sample for seasoning and to make sure it holds shape.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.