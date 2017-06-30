Sammy Hagar and The Circle return to Harveys Outdoor Arena | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Ramp up for the Fourth of July holiday with a can't-miss gig: Hard rock and heavy metal star Sammy Hagar is on his way back to the Tahoe Basin this weekend alongside The Circle, which includes members Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson.

On Sunday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. The Circle and Hagar will take the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena as part of the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

"From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose to his multi-platinum solo career to his ride as the front man of Van Halen, the 'Red Rocker' has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like 'I Can't Drive 55,' 'Right Now' and 'Why Can't This Be Love,'" states the artist's online biography.

Hagar has notched a Grammy win and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen in March 2007. In addition to The Circle, Hagar is also currently a member of the rock group Chickenfoot.

"Hagar's hard scrabble upbringing infused in him an unstoppable work ethic that's been the driving force behind his rise to the top as a musician and entrepreneur — and continues to fuel his dedication as a philanthropist," continues the bio.

Tickets for the concert are available for $69.50, plus tax and fees, online via Ticketmaster.

Harveys Outdoor Arena is located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue.

Learn more about Hagar at http://www.redrocker.com, or on Facebook (@SammyHagar).

— Lake Tahoe Action