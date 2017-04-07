Search continues for missing Sacramento woman last seen at Motel 6 in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department was stationed at the Motel 6 in the 2300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard on Friday, April 7, as they continued the search for Pamela Suwinsky, who went missing on Monday earlier this week.

“Right now we’re looking for any evidence that will lead us to finding Pamela,” South Lake Tahoe Police Department public information officer Lt. Shannon Laney said. “The search efforts have been hindered slightly because of the weather, but it’s been several days and no one has heard anything.”

The sheriff’s and police departments were stationed outside the room where Suwinsky was last seen.

“There’s nothing new today; just follow-up work by our detectives,” Laney said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the detective division at 530-542-6100.