Search continues in reduced capacity for missing kayaker at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The search for a missing kayaker is continuing in a reduced capacity.

Search and rescue parties are continuing daily patrols along Lake Tahoe's West Shore in an effort to locate 41-year-old Dan Vu Thanh Pham, a San Leandro resident. He was last heard from on June 8 when he set off in a kayak from the Lester Beach area around 9:15 a.m. to meet a friend at a campsite in Emerald Bay as part of a long-planned camping trip.

The friend was delayed and arrived late. When there was no sign of Pham, the friend notified a park ranger, which eventually sparked search efforts later that day.

The search remains active, although in a reduced capacity, Sgt. Tasha Thompson with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office told the Tribune Tuesday.

"We still do have a search going on," Thompson said. "It is not a full-scale search — there are daily patrols that continue to search for the missing the kayaker."

The Pham family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for their own search. As of Tuesday the page had raised more than double the goal of $10,000. Currently, law enforcement is pursuing the matter as a missing person, Thompson added.