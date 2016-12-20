Shopping suggestions around Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

There’s a never-ending list of things to explore and do around Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re in need of the right outfit for a night out, the best gear to hit the slopes or a few distractions for restless kids, Tahoe-Truckee stores have got your covered.

Here’s our guide to navigating shops around the lake, with three key categories to capture every visitor — for the fashionista, for the adventurer and for the family.

For the fashionista

South Shore

Sidestreet Boutique

4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. #19, South Lake Tahoe

530-544-3315

Sidestreet Boutique offers carefully curated items from all over the world. Owner Barbara Parina travels internationally to places such as Paris, London, China and Singapore to find unique items for the store. Parina says her shop is the perfect place to go to find apparel that one wouldn’t find in any other store. In addition to women’s, men’s and kid’s clothing, Sidestreet Boutique carries dresses and offers tuxedo rentals for special evenings out in Tahoe. Some must-have winter items to look for at this store include quilted jackets, short boots and sweaters.

Also check out:

Savvy

4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd., #14, South Lake Tahoe

530-541-3827

On the racks: Browse this shop for a large variety of women’s fashion items, shoes and accessories.

J Boutique

15 Hwy. 50 (Inside Harrah’s), Stateline

775-586-9333

On the racks: Drop in to J Boutique to shop their tops, dresses, jackets and accessories for young women.

North Shore

Fine ‘N Funky

760 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

530-583-1400

Fine ‘N Funky carries more sophisticated styles for events and everyday wear for both men and women. They often stock new styles that already have a following online. Owner Lisa Arnbrister explains that the store provides “coveted fashion made famous and popular by bloggers and websites.” Fine ‘N Funky will have several must-haves this winter including leggings, beanies and cashmere scarves and sweaters. Arnbrister said a few items that shoppers keep returning for are a Lake Tahoe necklace, leggings and Ugg boots.

Also check out:

Karma Upscale Resale Boutique

899 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village

775-831-1727

On the racks: Karma offers designer consignment clothing and accessories for men, women and kids.

Panache Tahoe Boutique

930 Tahoe Blvd., (Raley’s Center), Incline Village

775-831-5000

On the racks: This boutique carries women’s fashion and shoes, as well as gifts for all ages and home decor.

Truckee

Cabona’s

10100 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

530-587-3161

Cabona’s offers both men’s and women’s clothing in its downtown Truckee store, which was first established in 1918. “What we carry is good quality clothing for an active lifestyle,” said owner Stephanie Olivieri. At Cabona’s you’ll find many brands that keep many shoppers coming back, such as Pendleton, Levi’s and Johnston & Murphy. Olivieri said that some must-haves for this winter at her store include a variety of sweaters (cashmere, icelandic and wool), coats and leather and waterproof boots.

Also check out:

Nomad Boutique

100046 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

530-536-5058

On the racks: Nomad carries young and modern clothing, swimwear and accessories for women at an affordable price point.

Kalifornia Jean Bar

10092 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

530-550-9933

(Additional locations at Northstar, Tahoe City and Village Squaw Valley)

On the racks: A staple in the area with several locations, this store specializes in premium denim brands as well as unique clothing for men and women.

—————

For the adventurer

South Shore

Tahoe Sports Ltd.

4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd., #7, South Lake Tahoe

530-542-4000

Tahoe Sports Ltd. carries almost any gear that you could need in our Tahoe adventures. “We cater to outdoor enthusiasts,” said manager Patrick Gillick, who also described the store as a “full spectrum winter shop.” Tahoe Sports Ltd. offers gear for skiers and snowboarders as well as back country equipment and clothing. They also offer custom boot fitting. Gillick said they sell a lot of sleds during the winter, as well a cold weather accessories such as beanies, gloves and handwarmers.

Also check out:

The North Face at Heavenly

4111 Lake Tahoe Blvd., #4, South Lake Tahoe

530-544-9062

Get the gear: Widely-known for their quality gear, The North Face carries a huge inventory of outerwear and equipment for outdoor adventuring.

North Shore

Village Ski Loft

800 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village

775-831-3537

Get the gear: Village Ski Loft is a go-to place for anyone who needs ski, snowboarding and biking gear. They offer competitively-priced equipment rentals and have a knowledge bale staff to help direct you to your outdoor adventure needs.

Willard’s Sports Shop

170 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

530-583-3356

Get the gear: Check out Willard’s for you outdoor equipment needs as well as outwear, accessories and boot fitting.

Truckee

Tahoe Sports Hub

10095 West River St., Truckee

530-582-4510

“Whatever you’re doing out there, we have gear that will suit your needs,” said Corey Champagne, head of ski boot fitting and running department at Tahoe Sports Hub. The store offers gear to suit all mountain skiers, including a variety of brands and styles for skis. Tahoe Sports Hub has a knowledgeable staff to point you in the direction for niche activities, such as backcountry, telemark skiing and snow surfing. They offer a range of outwear brands, helmets and accessories as well as custom boot fitting.

Also check out:

BlueZone Sports

11391 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

530-550-8003

Get the gear: Stop into this store for a large brand selection of outdoor gear and sports wear.

Tahoe Mountain Sports

11200 Donner Pass Road, Unit 5E, Truckee

530-536-5200

Get the gear: Head to Tahoe Mountain Sports for a variety of outdoor sports equipment at a range of prices.

—————

For the family

South Shore

Village Toys

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

530-541-6600

(Additional location in Incline Village)

Owner Blake Goldenberg describes Village Toys as a “one-stop family shop” where patrons will find many classic toys. Goldenberg said that they shy away from stocking technology-focused toys in favor of educational toys, puzzles, family board games, dolls, stuffed animals and outdoor games. Village Toys carries several sleds and saucers that are popular for that fresh snowfall in the winter. If you visit the Incline Village location, be sure to head to the attached Susie Scoops for ice cream.

Also check out:

CC’s Pirate Treasures

3330 Lake Tahoe Blvd., #13, South Lake Tahoe

530-544-9777

What you’ll find: CC’s specializes in everything pirate-themed, and is ideal for gifts, theme parties, home decor and costumes.

Up Shirt Creek

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

530-542-0982

What you’ll find: This popular store carries a large selection of Tahoe-themed gifts, souvenirs, clothing, toys, and home decor.

North Shore

Sugar Pine Gifts

8623 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach

530-546-3834

If you’re looking for gifts or souvenirs to take home from Tahoe, Sugar Pine Gifts offers many unique items that can’t be found anywhere else. Owner Barbara Van Maren said she tries to carry local artists in addition to an array of bear-themed items, which are always popular. Sugar Pine Gifts sells ornaments year round, but also has Christmas decorations and gifts ideal for holiday shopping.

Also check out:

Sierra Shirts and Shades

8696 N Lake Blvd., Kings Beach

530-546-7449

What you’ll find: Stop in to this store for Tahoe-themed souvenirs, T-shirts, sunglasses and bears.

Truckee

Truckee Variety Co.

10088 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

530-587-3117

Truckee Variety Co. is jam-packed with unique gifts, souvenirs, crafts and toys. A longtime staple in downtown Truckee with an old-fashioned feel, this spot has something to offer everyone.

Also check out:

Ambassador Toys

8001 Northstar Drive, Truckee

530-562-2600

What you’ll find: This toy store has a wide variety of classic and educational toys, as well as dolls, kits, games, puzzles, dolls and outdoors toys.

Mine

3001 North Village Drive, Suite 3104, Truckee

530-562-3640

What you’ll find: This store is catered just to kids items, and offers clothing, toys and outdoor sports gear.

This article is adapted from the winter edition of Tahoe Magazine, which hit area newsstands on Nov. 24. Be sure to pick up a copy!