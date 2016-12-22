Sierra-at-Tahoe rings in the holidays | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Throughout the holiday weekend, Sierra-at-Tahoe offers up festive celebrations that are sure to add to your day spent shredding the mountain.

Events kick off Friday, Dec. 23, with a breakfast at 9 a.m.

“You need that energy first thing in the morning if you truly want to optimize your experience on the hill. So come join us in Mama’s Kitchen for waffles and a special holiday reading from our beloved GM,” states the mountain resort’s website.

Continue the Christmas fun with an après-ski ugly sweater party on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 2-5 p.m. at the Sierra Pub.

“After a long day of skiing and riding, the bar is calling. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than an après-ski ugly sweater party? Go browse your local Goodwill, Salvation Army — or, for some of you, your own closet — for the ugliest sweater you can find,” states Sierra-at-Tahoe’s website.

All ages are invited to attend the party, which will award prizes to the ugliest sweater in two categories: 20 and under, and over age 21.

Conclude the weekend on Sunday with Santa Shreds Sierra. Mr. Claus will be on the slopes all day, so keep your eyes out while you’re hitting your favorite trails.

For additional information about the resort’s holiday festivities, visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com.

Sierra-at-Tahoe is located at 1111 Sierra at Tahoe Road in Twin Bridges.

— Lake Tahoe Action