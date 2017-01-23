Sierra Watch files second lawsuit against Squaw Valley redevelopment | TahoeDailyTribune.com

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The environmental group behind the campaign to “Keep Squaw True,” Sierra Watch, has filed a second legal claim in an effort to stop the Village at Squaw Valley redevelopment.

“State law requires that big decisions about development in special places like Tahoe be made through a public planning process — not by backroom deals,” Sierra Watch Executive Director Tom Mooers said in a Thursday morning statement.

The plan to redevelop the Village at Squaw Valley was approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in a 4-1 vote on Nov. 15, after a letter from the California Attorney General’s Office expressing concern about the project’s environmental impact was submitted to the board.

During the Nov. 15 hearing, the attorney for project applicant Squaw Valley Ski Holdings, Whit Manley, announced that he had reached an agreement with the AG’s office over those concerns.