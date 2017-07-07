Singer-songwriter Matisyahu performs at North Shore’s Crystal Bay Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Singer-songwriter Matisyahu is set to play North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, July 8.

"His performances were a raw expression of his spirituality at that time and were supported by musicians who played a foundation of roots reggae augmented by the energy of a rock trio," states the artist's online biography.

Shortly thereafter, his career fully launched in 2005 when he performed alongside Phish frontman Trey Anastasio at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Fans caught on to Matisyahu's improvisational jams and personal songs, and the rest is history.

"Now, more than a decade later, Matisyahu has formed a band that truly gives itself over to the music on par with his lyrical desire to connect to something beyond the self," continues the bio.

And the trend is something that brings audiences of all types closer together.

"The fan going through a hard time, looking to connect to lyrics about faith and searching. The fan looking for that unmatched connection inherent in the risk-reward of improvisational music.

"The fan who finds pride or representation in some of the ancient sources of Matisyahu's inspiration. All of these fans share the space together with Matisyahu, who is now both a player and a playee, bound to his bandmates' creation in song and in spirit," continues the bio.

The Saturday night gig begins at 9 p.m. inside Crystal Bay Casino's Crown Room. Tickets are available in advance for $27, but climb to $30 on the day of the show.

Learn more online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action