Snow in September? Don’t worry, winter is not here yet

The Sierra Nevada received its first snow of the season on the last day of summer Thursday, and on Friday morning, South Shore residents woke to find a fresh layer of the white stuff. But, according to meteorologists, there is no fear of Mother Nature skipping fall and heading straight for winter.

"It's not really out of the ordinary to get some snowfall in late September," said Brian O'Hara, a forecaster with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno.

Last year the first snowfall of the year was recorded on Sept. 13.

"We're going to get some warming temperatures coming by the middle of next week," said O'Hara. "This certainly is not the start of winter."

After a chilly weekend in the 50s, the NWS is predicting gradual warming over the week with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s by next Wednesday.