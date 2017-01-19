Snow showers in Tahoe Basin expected to continue Thursday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Snow showers in Tahoe Basin expected to continue Thursday
January 19, 2017
TIPS TO PREVENT FROZEN PIPES
The following tips were shared on Facebook via South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.
Here are some simple tips to help with frozen pipes:
Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.
When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.
Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.
Although snow showers are likely in the Tahoe Basin Thursday, the storm may signal a break from winter storms that could bring a foot of snow at lake level this weekend.
A current winter weather advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. — marking a break before another winter weather advisory takes effect at 4 a.m. Friday.
“Moderate snow will continue through early this morning before tapering to showers by early afternoon,” according to a statement from the National Weather Service. “The next wave of heavy snowfall will begin early Friday morning into Saturday morning.”
Thursday could see total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Winds are expected to range from 15 to 20 mph.
Snow accumulation Friday into Saturday could total 12 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet, while lake level could see 6 to 12 inches.
The first in a series of storms entered the area Wednesday with rain and wet snow at lake level on the South Shore.
Sierra-at-Tahoe recorded 7 inches of snow overnight and 15 inches in 24 hours, according to its website. Heavenly Mountain Resort received 6 to 8 inches of new snow while Kirkwood Mountain received around 1 foot of new snow.
On U.S. 50, chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.
Highway 89 over Emerald Bay remains closed this week.
Liberty Utilities reported seven affected customers in El Dorado County and 41 impacted customers in Placer County as of 7 a.m.
The Tribune will continue to update this story throughout the duration of the storm.