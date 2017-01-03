Snow triggers Sierra avalanche warning around Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

An avalanche warning will be in effect for the greater Truckee-Tahoe region from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Danger will be high in all areas in the Sierra Nevada, from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass, including the Tahoe Basin — although, per the avalanche center, it doesn’t apply to ski areas or mountain corridors where avalanche mitigation programs exist.

“Avalanche hazard will quickly rise to ‘high’ as snow rates approach 3 inches per hour later this afternoon and evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Reno. “Wind slab and storm slab avalanche problems will be very likely at all elevations throughout the region.”

The warning comes on the heels of a winter storm warning, in which NWS forecasts as much as 4 more feet of snow at higher elevations by Thursday morning.

According to the center, avalanches can run long distances, into flat areas and can run into mature forests. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ to learn more.