Soup Tahoe: Blue Angel Cafe’s Cioppino first soup featured for National Soup Month | TahoeDailyTribune.com

January is National Soup Month in the U.S., so here at Lake Tahoe Action we’re celebrating by featuring one soup recipe from a local restaurant each week. If you haven’t visited the featured restaurants before, we highly recommend them — support our local culinary scene and enjoy the soups on-site! After a long day of being on the hill, you may want to avoid crafting the recipe yourself, and a warm cup of soup always feels great in cold hands.

We’re starting 2017 off with Blue Angel Café’s Cioppino. Originating in San Francisco, the seafood stew is considered an Italian-American dish, and is closely related to its French counterpart, Bouillabaisse.

Blue Angel’s Cioppino is made with snow crab, mussels, clams, shrimp and chunks of salmon and cod. Staff begins preparing the seafood in a sauté pan with the café’s secret herb butter.

“As soon as the heat builds and the fishes start releasing juices, we add white wine and cover to steam the mixture,” Blue Angel Café owner Jeff Cowen said.

The kitchen uses vast amounts of heat in order to get food out fast, so only a few minutes are needed to steam the fish in the white wine butter sauce, according to Cowen.

After steaming, a ladle of house-made marinara sauce is added and the stew simmers for another minute before being served with a fresh baguette.

“For whatever reason, be it the secret butter, our selection of seafood or our marinara sauce, our customers claim it surpasses any Cioppino on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, which is where Cioppino was born,” Cowen added.

After a long day exploring Tahoe, we highly recommend enjoying this recipe in person. Blue Angel Café’s Cioppino is also available gluten-free upon request. The restaurant, known for fresh, innovative food, is located at 1132 Ski Run Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Blue Angel is also a catering service.

Additional information is available online at http://www.blueangelcafe.com.