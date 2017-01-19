Soup Tahoe: Park Prime supplies recipe for Classic French Onion | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Soup Tahoe: Park Prime supplies recipe for Classic French Onion
January 19, 2017
January is National Soup Month in the United States, so here at the Lake Tahoe Action we’re celebrating by featuring one soup recipe from a local restaurant each week. If you haven’t visited the featured restaurants before, we highly recommend them — support our local culinary scene and enjoy the soups on-site! After a long day of being on the hill, you might not want to put the effort into crafting the recipe yourself, and a warm cup of soup always feels great in cold hands.
This week’s featured soup is Park Prime’s Classic French Onion. Located inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Park Prime is a modern steakhouse that features a bar, live music, stylish atmosphere and premium dining.
In order to create the restaurant’s Classic French Onion soup, you will need the following ingredients:
1/4 cup unsalted butter
4 medium-large yellow onions, thinly sliced, plus equal amounts of red onion
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp granulated sugar
1 small baguette cut into 1/2-inch slices
2 quarts roasted brown chicken broth
1 bay leaf
2 sprigs of thyme
3 whole smashed garlic cloves
3 cups brandy or Cognac
12-14 peppercorns
2 cups grated Gruyère
Preparation
In a 4-quart pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the onions and season with the salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and cook 40-50 minutes, or until the onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Uncover the pot and raise heat to medium high, stirring in the sugar. Cook until deeply browned, approximately 10-15 minutes.
To make the baguette toasts, heat an oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the baguette slices on a buttered, rimmed baking sheet and bake 15-20 minutes until the bread is crisp and lightly browned, turning once. Set the bread aside.
Add broth and the bay leaf to the caramelized onions, bringing the soup to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serving
Place six to eight broiler-proof soup bowls on a baking sheet. Put a few baguette toasts in each bowl, and ladle the soup on top. Sprinkle with Gruyère and broil until the top is browned and bubbly, approximately 2-5 minutes. Serve immediately.
Park Prime is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 p.m.
Learn more about the restaurant at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.