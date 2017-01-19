Soup Tahoe: Park Prime supplies recipe for Classic French Onion | TahoeDailyTribune.com

January is National Soup Month in the United States, so here at the Lake Tahoe Action we’re celebrating by featuring one soup recipe from a local restaurant each week. If you haven’t visited the featured restaurants before, we highly recommend them — support our local culinary scene and enjoy the soups on-site! After a long day of being on the hill, you might not want to put the effort into crafting the recipe yourself, and a warm cup of soup always feels great in cold hands.

This week’s featured soup is Park Prime’s Classic French Onion. Located inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Park Prime is a modern steakhouse that features a bar, live music, stylish atmosphere and premium dining.

In order to create the restaurant’s Classic French Onion soup, you will need the following ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

4 medium-large yellow onions, thinly sliced, plus equal amounts of red onion

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 small baguette cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 quarts roasted brown chicken broth

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs of thyme

3 whole smashed garlic cloves

3 cups brandy or Cognac

12-14 peppercorns

2 cups grated Gruyère

Preparation

In a 4-quart pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the onions and season with the salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and cook 40-50 minutes, or until the onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Uncover the pot and raise heat to medium high, stirring in the sugar. Cook until deeply browned, approximately 10-15 minutes.

To make the baguette toasts, heat an oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the baguette slices on a buttered, rimmed baking sheet and bake 15-20 minutes until the bread is crisp and lightly browned, turning once. Set the bread aside.

Add broth and the bay leaf to the caramelized onions, bringing the soup to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serving

Place six to eight broiler-proof soup bowls on a baking sheet. Put a few baguette toasts in each bowl, and ladle the soup on top. Sprinkle with Gruyère and broil until the top is browned and bubbly, approximately 2-5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Park Prime is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 p.m.

Learn more about the restaurant at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.