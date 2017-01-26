South Lake Tahoe Association of Realtors establishes leadership team | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe Association of Realtors’ 2017 leadership team is fully operational, and programs aimed at preserving homeowner rights, community involvement and education are underway.

The new leadership team was installed Dec. 10 at the Edgewood Tahoe.

The following lists STAR’s 2017 board of directors and committee chairs:

Officers

Michelle Benedict President (Pinnacle Real Estate Group of Lake Tahoe)

Joe Filipko – President Elect (Tahoe View Realty)

Jim Wire Vice President (Chase International South Tahoe Realty)

Jaime Souers Secretary/Treasurer (Pinnacle Real Estate Group of Lake Tahoe)

Ellen Camacho – Immediate Past President (Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty)

Directors

Mike Flanagan (Chase International)

Jill Moffett (Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty) Jana Nelson (Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty) Jessi Seifert (Century 21 At Tahoe Paradise)

Flip Walker (Pinnacle Real Estate Group of Lake Tahoe) Shannon Witt (Deb Howard & Co)

Craig Woodward (Deb Howard & Co)

2017 Committee Chairs

Jill Teakell — Education (Century 21 At Tahoe Paradise)

Steve Eisen — Grievance (Chase International)

Amanda Adams — Long Term Planning (Help U Sell Lake Tahoe Properties)

Dough Clymer — MLS (Chase International South Tahoe Realty)

Nanda Dozier — MLS Tour Director (Pinnacle Real Estate Group of Lake Tahoe)

Jerry Williams — Property Management (Pinnacle Real Estate Group of Lake Tahoe)

Davey Paiva — Professional Standards (Davey Paiva Realty)

Deb Howard — Professional Standards & Workforce Housing (Deb Howard & Co)

Brooke Hernandez — Vacation Home Rentals Presidential Advisory Group (Chase International)

Theresa Souers — CAR Director at Large, Communications & PR (Pinnacle Real Estate Group of Lake Tahoe)

Wrapping up 2016, STAR members were presented with the following recognitions:

Ellen Camacho (Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty) — 2016 Realtor of the Year. This designation is awarded for involvement in STAR activities such as contributing to committees, special projects and the board of directors. The recipient must have an excellent image as viewed by fellow Realtors and the public, and demonstrate service above and beyond the ordinary. Camacho served as president of STAR in 2016 and was at the forefront of efforts to work with the city in preserving a homeowner’s option to rent their home to visitors on a short term basis, as well as breaking ground and ongoing work on an expansion to STAR’s building for much needed meeting and classroom space.

Jerry Williams (Pinnacle Real Estate Group) — 2016 Rookie of the Year. This award is presented to a member that joined STAR during the past two years and who demonstrated exemplary involvement with the association. Williams was recognized for his extensive work and expertise with the evolving vacation rental issues affecting South Lake Tahoe.

Craig Woodard (Deb Howard & Co) — Distinguished Service award. This award acknowledges long-term involvement in STAR activities. Woodard is viewed highly by fellow STAR members and the general public, and contributes on the local, state and national levels on behalf of STAR. Woodard serves as a city planning commissioner and spent endless hours attending City Council meetings as well as vacation rental ordinance meetings.

Jessica Crase (Pinnacle Real Estate Group) — Community Service award. Throughout 2016, Crase coordinated STAR volunteer community service for programs such as Keep Tahoe Blue’s Beach Clean Up (Kiva Beach Clean Up); Habitat for Humanity’s A Brush with Kindness (Repair of Local Woman’s Home); a United Blood Services Blood Drive; Bread and Broth (Local Realtors donated funds and served hot meals,) Live Violence Free & the Tahoe Family Resource Center (Donation and Delivery of Easter Baskets and Christmas gifts for local children of families in need).

STAR congratulates all of the above for being honored with these awards. We thank them for giving so generously of their personal time toward enhancing the efforts of the South Tahoe Association of Realtors and contributing to the local community’s wellbeing.

This article was provided by the South Tahoe Association of Realtors. For more information, call 530-541-7007 or send an email to STAOR@STAOR.org. The office is located at 2307 James Ave., South Lake Tahoe.