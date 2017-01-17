South Lake Tahoe City Council appoints commissioners | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Lake Tahoe City Council appoints commissioners
January 17, 2017
South Lake Tahoe City Council voted on commissioners for a variety of boards at the Tuesday, Jan. 17, council meeting. Two of the boards did not receive enough candidates to fill the positions, however, and another request for applications will be posted.
Airport Land Use Commission
Scott Michal
The application process will be reopened in hopes of filling the second position.
Building/ADA Board of Appeals
Electrical Engineer: William “Chip” Henderson
Architect or Engineer: Julie Stewart
A plumbing contractor, heating and ventilating contractor, general building contractor, and two physically handicapped individuals are still needed to fill the board.
Parks and Recreation Commission
Jerry Bindel
Jennifer Boyd
Pete Fink
Steven Noll
Jerry Williams
At the next council meeting there will be a vote to increase the number of commissioners from five to seven in order to help fill the many subcommittees associated with parks and recreation. This motion is expected to pass, at which time the two provisional members, listed below, will officially be part of the commission.
Dave Rios
Marissa Fox
Planning Commission
Judy Brown
Jessee Duyer
Jenna Palacio
Angela Swanson
Craig Woodward