South Lake Tahoe City Council appoints commissioners | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Lake Tahoe City Council voted on commissioners for a variety of boards at the Tuesday, Jan. 17, council meeting. Two of the boards did not receive enough candidates to fill the positions, however, and another request for applications will be posted.

Airport Land Use Commission

Scott Michal

The application process will be reopened in hopes of filling the second position.

Building/ADA Board of Appeals

Electrical Engineer: William “Chip” Henderson

Architect or Engineer: Julie Stewart

A plumbing contractor, heating and ventilating contractor, general building contractor, and two physically handicapped individuals are still needed to fill the board.

Parks and Recreation Commission

Jerry Bindel

Jennifer Boyd

Pete Fink

Steven Noll

Jerry Williams

At the next council meeting there will be a vote to increase the number of commissioners from five to seven in order to help fill the many subcommittees associated with parks and recreation. This motion is expected to pass, at which time the two provisional members, listed below, will officially be part of the commission.

Dave Rios

Marissa Fox

Planning Commission

Judy Brown

Jessee Duyer

Jenna Palacio

Angela Swanson

Craig Woodward