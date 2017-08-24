South Lake Tahoe fire chief elected president-elect of California Fire Chief’s Association

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Meston was recently elected to serve as president-elect of the California Fire Chief's Association, according to the city of South Lake Tahoe.

"I am truly honored to serve as president elect for the California Fire Chief's Association, I am pleased that fire chiefs from throughout the state voted for my candidacy and have confidence in my leadership skills," Meston said in a statement. "I promise to work hard to move our mission forward."

The California Fire Chief's Association represents nearly all the 1,000 fire departments in the state of California. It was established around 1917 and currently has 925 voting members.

Its board of directors consists of 18 members, which include the executive board, and area directors. The association has eight sub-sections which include administrative fire service, communications, emergency medical services, emergency management, fire mechanics, fire prevention, operations and training officers.

This is the first time a fire chief from South Lake Tahoe will serve as president of the association. Meston will serve a three-year term (one year as president elect, one year as president and one year as past president) beginning at the annual conference held in San Bernardino at the end of September.

"I am not surprised that Chief Meston's colleagues in the California Fire Chief's Association elected such a strong, vibrant and professional leader to such a position of honor," South Lake Tahoe City Manager Nancy Kerry said in a statement. "Chief Meston serves the community and city of South Lake Tahoe with a dedication to excellence in himself as well as the team of professionals he leads. We are fortunate to serve alongside him here at the city. I'm confident he will serve the Cal Fire Chief's Association membership and leadership team well this upcoming year and I know he'll be an inspiring leader as president next year. Please join me in congratulating Chief Meston!"

Recommended Stories For You

According to the city, South Lake Tahoe will benefit by having the latest cutting edge information about the California Fire service both operationally and legislatively.