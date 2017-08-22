UPDATE: Young girl playing with lighter started small fire near South Tahoe High

UPDATE

A juvenile admitted to playing with a lighter that started a fire Tuesday afternoon.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

"It never got out of the brush and was under control within 5 to 10 minutes," said SLTFR Battalion Chief Jim Drennan.

The fire department didn't release the name of the juvenile but said the individual was very honest about causing the fire.

"Parents need to be vigilant to teach their kids about fire safety. They are always welcome to stop by a fire house for more information," said Drennan.

ORIGINAL POST: South Lake Tahoe firefighters quickly extinguish small fire near high school

The South Lake Fire Rescue and Cal Fire quickly responded to a small vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

The fire broke out at 1801 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Firefighters determined the fire was caused by a juvenile.

The Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

Update: @SLakeFireRescue confirms the fire at 1801 Lake Tahoe Blvd is contained. pic.twitter.com/BV3MiJIFmC — Tahoe Daily Tribune (@TahoeDailyTrib) August 22, 2017