South Lake Tahoe Recreation Facilities JPA in need of applicants | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Lake Tahoe Recreation Facilities Joint Powers Authority (JPA) is seeking applicants to the Bicycle Advisory Committee required by Measure R. The committee consists of seven members, and currently there are four open positions, each for a two-year term. The other three positions will expire in January 2018, and will be filled for two-year terms at that time.

Advisory Committee meetings are publicly noticed and generally occur from 9-11 a.m. the first Wednesday each month. The Bicycle Advisory Committee expects to continue to have work until year 2030.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Applications can be obtained at the South Lake Tahoe City Clerk’s Office, located at 1901 Airport Road, or by calling 530-542-6003 or emailing eapalazzo@cityofslt.us. Those wishing to apply also can contact JPA staff member John Upton at 916-389-0672 or email rkupton@aol.com. Lastly, applications can be obtained at the District 5 Board of Supervisors office, at 530-621-6577, or emailing bosfive@edcgov.us.

The JPA will meet to consider and appoint members to the committees on Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. is South Lake Tahoe City Council chambers, located at 1901 Airport Road. The JPA may choose to interview applicants in public at the meeting. If applicants are unable to attend t he meeting then they applicants should advise JPA staff by calling 916-389-0672 or emailing rkupton@aol.com.