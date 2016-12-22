South Lake Tahoe seeks feedback on Greenbelt project near Tahoe Valley | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The city of South Lake Tahoe is seeking the community’s help in further forming a conceptual plan for the Greenbelt area.

The city is asking residents to complete a 10-question survey online to identify recreation, connectivity and visual improvements for the Greenbelt area in Tahoe Valley near the Y, according to an online post by the city. The project is intended to serve as a unique recreation and open space facility that serves as a visual amenity and enhances connectivity.

The goal, according to the city, is to provide bike and pedestrian access from neighborhoods to the Tahoe Valley Town Center commercial area, while supporting the town center as a recreation hub.

The project, which was identified in 2015 as part of the Tahoe Valley Area Plan, is coordinated with a regional stormwater improvement project that will reduce fine sediment loads entering Lake Tahoe and enhance open space areas.

Visit http://svy.mk/2h2YQjH to take the survey and let the city know how well the conceptual plan matches your desired recreation and trail elements.