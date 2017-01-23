South Lake Tahoe to host workshop on vacation home rentals | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The city of South Lake Tahoe will host a public workshop focused on vacation home rentals from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The workshop will take place at the senior center located at 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The city is conducting a study of vacation home rentals, and seeking information on how they impact residents and their neighborhoods. These efforts, according to the city, will help it better understand its role related to vacation rentals, and make decisions on policies and regulations in the future.

Remote participation will be an option for those unable to attend in person. Access information for remote participation will be available at http://www.cityofslt.us/.

For questions, contact Ellen Keating at Ellen.Keating@mbakerintl.com.