South Lake Tahoe traffic: Truck blocking Tahoe Blvd near Pioneer Trail | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A semi-truck is stuck in a snow berm and blocking southbound traffic on Tahoe Boulevard near the intersection of Pioneer Trail.

The city of South Lake Tahoe recently issued a warning suggesting that motorists stay off the roads if possible.

The winter storm, which could bring as much as 7 feet of snow at lake level and wind gusts as strong as 60 mph, is causing adverse travel conditions throughout the Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service also is recommending staying off the roads if possible.