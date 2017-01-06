South Lake Tahoe welcomes first baby born in 2017 at Barton Hospital | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Barton Health welcomed the first baby born in the new year, Bodie James Briggs, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 5:08 p.m. at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches long. Bodie was born to Jessica and Steve Briggs of Meyers. The Lake Tahoe couple named Bodie after California’s famous gold-mining ghost town where they had enjoyed one of their most memorable days in 2015.

Barton Health presented The Briggs’ family with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations congratulating them on being the parents of the first baby born in 2017.

The Barton Family Birthing Center is comprised of registered nurses, board certified obstetricians and family practice physicians and pediatricians. In 2016, 362 babies were delivered at Barton’s Family Birthing Center.

This article was submitted by Barton Health. Visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe for more information about Barton.