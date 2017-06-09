South Tahoe High School graduates send off full of ‘new hope’ | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Tahoe High School held its graduation for the class of 2017 Friday and the threat of rain didn’t put a damper on things.

As South Tahoe High School's class of 2017 ceremoniously tossed their graduation caps in the air, the theme from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" began playing over the loudspeakers at Vikings Stadium.

For many students, finishing high school certainly feels like a great accomplishment and with that comes a sense of new hope that arises from such a milestone.

Associated Student Body president Kendra Conard welcomed those at the commencement ceremony and reminded everyone of the hard work it took for all 171 students to be awarded their diplomas.

Valedictorian Kyle Yokotake took a more lighthearted approach with his speech, encouraging everyone not to take themselves too seriously and laugh when they do.

Salutatorian Sierra Bedwell's message was in the same vein as Yokotake's. "You can tell a lot by someone's Google searches," said Bedwell. "I was googling graduation speech ideas at 11:30."

Her ultimate message hearkened back to the theme of hope. She explained that you may not be that successful when you venture into something new, but that's OK, because you did something you hadn’t done before and you learned.

Ed Manansala, El Dorado County superintendent of schools, closed out the opening speeches and said that being a successful graduate will involve three Ps—being passionate, prioritizing your life and being proud of what you do.

These words should resonate with anyone, regardless if you're just now graduating high school or if did so many years ago.