South Tahoe Public Utility District cuts sewer storage charges | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe Public Utility District moved earlier this month to cut sewer capacity charges by 25 percent, marking the second 25-percent reduction to the storage charges in the past 18 months.

The reduction will be effective Feb. 19. This action reduces the charge per sewer unit from $3,660 to $2,745. Since a typical residence requires three sewer units, the new charge for those three units is $8,235.

A press release form the district stated that the board believes the capacity charge may have hindered new development. The board hopes that the fee reduction, along with other incentives, could spur an increased desire for low income or workforce housing.

The board also hopes its action will encourage other local agencies to consider a reduction in their development-related fee structures, according to the press release.