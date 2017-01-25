South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling warns of possible delays | TahoeDailyTribune.com

With winter road conditions and ongoing plowing, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling is warning of possible delays in trash pickup.

The company, in a press release, said it is working to balance good customer service with safety for its employees and the public.

“In working with the city and the counties, it is important that we respect their need to prioritize their plowing routes and try to give them the room and time that they need to open up neighborhoods,” Jeanne Lear of South Tahoe Refuse said in the press release. “While conditions on one road in a route may be clear, conditions on other roads within the same route may be different. Routes will be adjusted according to these conditions.”

If an area is deemed unsafe for pickup or pickup will interfere with other snow-removing operations, the service will be put on hold until its safe to proceed.

If garbage is not picked up for one of those reasons, STR will pick it up on the next regularly scheduled collection day, or customers can bring their garbage to the transfer station at 2140 Ruth Ave. Stop at the main office to get a free pass.

“If you have a bear box, please remember to dig out an access to it before your pickup day,” Lear added.

For more information on storm delays, sign up for the “weather service delays” at http://www.southtahoerefuse.com.