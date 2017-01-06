Big-wall climber Tommy Caldwell comes to South Lake Tahoe for fundraiser | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A big name in climbing is headed to South Lake Tahoe this weekend to help raise funds for bolt replacement on climbing routes around the Basin.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, Tommy Caldwell — a Patagonia rock-climbing ambassador known for his big-wall free climbs — will recount his hardest climbs for a group of outdoor enthusiasts.

The event will take place at Blue Angel Café starting at 7:30 p.m.

Local photographer and director Corey Rich — who has photographed many of Caldwell’s climbs — arranged the visit, which may result in a big win for the local climbing community.

“Corey got Tommy, the best big wall climber in the world, to come to South Lake. This is a big deal because not only did he recently establish the hardest long route in the world on El Capitan, he may become a South Lake resident,” said local climber and OutdoorGearLab founder Chris McNamara.

“So in some sense he’s evaluating our mountain community on this trip (so everyone be cool),” quipped McNamara.

Over the course of his career, Caldwell has free climbed 11 routes on El Capitan in Yosemite and made climbing history when he completed the first ascent of the Fitz Traverse in Patagonia — a seven-summit climb traversing four miles and 13,000 feet across snow- and ice-covered rock.

Tickets for the event cost $25 and must be purchased online ahead of time. All proceeds will go directly to American Safe Climbing Association.

“The event is in support of Tahoe climbing bolt replacement. Right now, most of the routes in South Lake are safe and have newer bolts. This event is to help keep it that way,” said McNamara.

“It’s exciting to have the best big wall climber in the world come to South Lake. Hopefully it will be the start of more world class athletes coming to Ski Run Boulevard to raise awareness (and money) for the South Lake community.”

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time and the event will be capped at 120 people.