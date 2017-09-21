Come Up For Air (CUFA) 2017 Fall Classic draws many to Lake Tahoe Basin

Soccer players and their families from all over Northern California headed to the Tahoe Basin this past weekend for the 2017 CUFA Fall Classic youth club tournament.

Games were played at South Tahoe Middle School, South Tahoe High School, Lake Tahoe Community College, Bijou Community Park, Kahle Community Center, Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, Tahoe Valley Elementary School, Zephyr Cove Park, Community Playfield and Babe Ruth Field.

"It's a great revenue generator and was a fun and exciting weekend of soccer," said STFC Director of Coaching and Lake Tahoe Community College girls' soccer head coach Nicholas Arbelaez. "I am proud of what our club has done in the past two years. We are very competitive and getting our kids the exposure necessary to achieve greater heights in the game."

With revenue generated from STFC events, the club tries to keep fees affordable and still provide quality coaching that rivals any club in the area, Arbelaez said.

Local champions from this weekend included the STFC Strikers 12-and-under boys, STFC Coyotes U10 boys, STFC U12 boys and STFC La Onda U13 boys.

Two teams made the finals including STFC challengers and STFC Tahoe (tough) United.

