Coyote women tied late by Las Positas

Freshman Jazmine Corvalan scored her first career collegiate goal Friday night before a late defensive lapse cost the Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team a victory.

The Coyotes tied 1-1 with Las Positas in South Lake Tahoe.

Las Positas (3-1-2), which was nationally ranked in last week's poll, and is the defending Coast Conference champs, scored in the 84th minute to earn a road tie and leave the Lady Coyotes stunned.

"The feeling after the game was one of dejection," said Coyotes coach Jeremy Evans. "We played well throughout the match and deserved the victory, but our production in the attacking third wasn't there and we let them hang around for too long. It was a tough goal to allow because the defense had been so dominant until that point, although Las Positas is a physical, quality team that wasn't going to just disappear."

Corvalan scored on a direct kick in the second half from 35 yards out, one of several Coyote free kicks on the night.

Lake Tahoe had the majority of possession but couldn't translate that into dangerous scoring opportunities.

Las Positas earned the equalizer after a scramble in the box led to a partial clearance that landed at the foot of a player who redirected a shot into the net.

The Coyotes (2-1-3) finish non-conference play with three games this week, including a road match Friday against nationally ranked Fresno.

"I'm quite confident we've played the most difficult schedule in the state up until this point," Evans said. "That was by design. Five of our six games have been against playoff teams from a year ago, and three of those five have been against opponents that have been nationally ranked. And we've proven we can consistently compete at that level. Once the chemistry develops in our attacking third of the field, we will have a complete team."