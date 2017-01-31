AMGEN Tour of California returning to Tahoe Basin | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The AMGEN Tour of California women’s competition will return to the Tahoe Basin in 2017, race organizer announced Tuesday.

The first two days of the women’s competition, which runs May 11-14, will run the 72-mile circumference of the lake; the highest summit in race history at Luther Pass; and include the debut of Daggett Pass along Kingsbury Grade state Route 207, according to a press release.

AMGEN Tour of California is entering its 12th year in existence. South Lake Tahoe hosted a potion of both a men’s and women’s stage in 2016. Prior to that, the city hosted two stages of the women’s race in 2015. A men’s stage was canceled due to weather in 2011.

“We love that the tour continually works with us to provide new challenges for these elite women athletes to showcase Tahoe’s cycling appeal,” Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, said in the press release. “Tahoe South and our partners welcome back the cyclists and anticipate another exhilarating competition.”

AMGEN Tour of California is a Union Cycliste International sanctioned race, which signifies the highest level for a non-World Cup event, according to the press release.

The routes, including those around Lake Tahoe, will challenge the world’s top female cyclists — an international field that will include olympians, Tour de France contenders and World Champions, race presenter AEG announced.

“The Amgen Tour of California is America’s greatest race, and this year more than ever, the world will be watching,” Kristin Klein, race president and executive vice president of AEG Sports, said in the press release. “As the sport of cycling continues to bloom in America, the Amgen Tour of California men’s and women’s events are both part of the UCI WorldTour for the first time, a privilege and designation reserved for the world’s premier races. This means the competition will reach an all-time high, with the best racers and best teams in the world lining up to take part.”

Millions of fans are expected to line the racecourse in May to cheer on racers. Additionally, fans will have opportunities to meet and hear from cycling legends Jens Voigt and Freddie Rodriguez, who will reprise their roles as race ambassadors. Kristin Armstrong — on the heels of her third Olympic gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games last summer — will join as a first-time AMGEN Tour of California race ambassador.

The AMGEN Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women’s Race empowered with SRAM will include the overall start (May 11) and Stage 2 (May 12) on consecutive days. The competition will continue with Stage 3 in Elk Grove (May 13) and the finale in Sacramento (May 14) as the seven-day men’s Amgen Tour of California begins.

Stage 1

Stage 1 will circumnavigate the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe clockwise starting at Heavenly Mountain Resort, passing through South Lake Tahoe, Emerald Bay and Tahoe City.

Racers will enter Nevada on the North Shore and ride through Incline Village. The stage will feature two sprints, 5,300 feet of elevation gain and two Queen of the Mountain (QOM) challenges where riders vie for a separate jersey by completing the climbs in the lowest cumulative time.

The final stretch will feature a brutal ascent back to the finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Spectators can expect a select group of competitors fighting their way to the finish before going on to Stage 2, which will feature a new 61.7-mile race course that includes the highest peak in event history.

Stage 2

Racers will start at Heavenly Mountain Resort, head west through Meyers, and then south on State Route 89 racing over Luther Pass, the tallest summit at 7,740 feet. Luther is the first of three QOMs for Stage 2. A quick descent while exceeding 50 mph through Hope Valley along the Carson River Basin will follow.

Riders will then travel around Washoe Reservation before heading northeast into Nevada along Highway 88 before bending west onto State Route 206 Foothill Road. A left turn will take them north on Kingsbury Grade, an 8-mile climb that gains 2,700 feet in elevation. The second QOM peaks at 7,400 feet.

A high-speed descent back to South Lake Tahoe follows, with the third and final QOM for Stage 2 at the Heavenly Mountain Resort finish line. Fans can expect a group of five to 10 women fighting their way to the end with riders trailing in for the 15 minutes.