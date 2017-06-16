Steph Curry joins list of celebrities playing in American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The 28th annual American Century Championship (ACC) celebrity golf tournament that is coming to Edgewood Tahoe golf course July 11 through 16 recently added another champion to its already impressive list of celebrity golfers.

Newly crowned NBA champs Golden State Warriors are sending one of its best, Steph Curry, to hit the links and take a shot at the $600,000 purse this year's tournament carries.

Although Curry is known for shooting basketballs, he isn't half bad at striking golf balls either. One of ACC's fan favorites, Curry will be making his fifth appearance at the tournament this year and has done well for himself in the past.

In 2013, Curry came close to taking the top spot. He was leading going in to the final holes, but lost a few strokes and slid down to fourth place when it was all said and done. Curry's father and former NBA player, Dell Curry, will be by his son's side, making another appearance this year.

Harrah's and Harvey's Race and Sports Book actually has Curry listed at 20-to-1 odds at taking it this year and he seems to fare slightly better with each showing.

His debut at ACC was in 2010, when he finished 28th out of almost 100 golfers.

This year the tournament has 90 golfers who have accepted spots, thus far, and there will be several names California sports fans will recognize. Former San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young and Jerry Rice will be making their way back to the tournament.

Former Los Angeles Raiders running back and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen, who typically stays ahead of the pack, will be swinging into action. Former NHL athlete Jeremy Roenick, who finished his professional career with the San Jose Sharks, makes his way back to Tahoe for another round.

Former Oakland Athletics star pitcher Mark Mulder will be the one everyone is gunning for this year. Mulder has won the tournament its past two years and will be looking for a three-peat.

Some notable names coming back to the tournament this year are Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers; musician and actor Justin Timberlake; retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo; comedian Rob Riggle; and former Denver Broncos and Stanford University quarterback John Elway.

The tournament is more than just an opportunity for celebrities to enjoy Lake Tahoe and Edgewood Tahoe — there are a lot of charities that benefit from the event. ACC has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities and nonprofits over the years and will continue this year.

Local dispersions of funds is handled by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, which will again be accepting applications for nonprofits that fit the criteria to be a possible recipient of the ACC proceeds.

Last year's tournament brought in $52,000 that was donated to groups in the region. Area high schools, Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe Booster Club and Tahoe Fund were among the 22 local nonprofits that received donations. According to event coordinators, $800,000 in funds have been donated to local nonprofits to assist more than 10,000 individuals.

There are still tickets available for this year's tournament at americancenturychampionship.com.