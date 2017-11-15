Icemen take 1 from West Sound, in 2nd place

The Tahoe Icemen hockey team started its weekend series strong against West Sound but lost two heart-breakers to cap the home stand.

The Icemen routed the Warriors 8-2 Friday night, Nov. 10, in front of a good-sized crowd at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena but lost Saturday 5-4 in overtime and 4-3 on Sunday.

The Icemen are in second place in the Western States Hockey League Northwest Division with 23 points (10-8-3) but lost ground to the third place Warriors (16 points, 8-9-0). Every team trails the undefeated Idaho IceCats (12-0, 24 points), who will visit South Lake Tahoe when the Icemen return home in mid-December. That series is shaping up to be a can't-miss three-game set.

Tahoe never trailed in the series opener, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first period. Icemen goalie Wade Conlan was strong in the net making 50 saves as the Warriors outshot Tahoe in every period. Conlan saved 19 of 20 shots in the final period to seal the victory.

Phil Heisse recorded a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Icemen attack.

Saturday's clash was back-and-forth. West Sound grabbed a 4-3 lead just 19 seconds into the third period but Tahoe's Tanner Turcott tied it with about 12 minutes left to send the game into sudden death overtime where the Warriors prevailed.

Tahoe goalie Thomas Spero made 46 saves.

It looked like the Icemen were on their way to victory in the series finale but the Warriors rallied in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit, with the game-winning goal being scored with just three minutes left.

Goalie Maximilian Haselbacher made 34 saves for the Icemen.

Tahoe will be on the road Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-19, against the Bellingham Blazers. The Icemen will get a weekend off and then face the Utah Outliers for a three-game set in Utah before returning home Dec. 14-16 to host the first place IceCats.