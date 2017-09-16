Blue Zone Sports opens location at the Y in South Lake Tahoe

Blue Zone Sports opened its fourth location in early September and it hopes to fill a void at the Y in South Lake Tahoe.

The locally-owned company also filled a need by taking over the longtime vacant, two-story building next to TJ Maxx.

"This place is needed for the locals at this end of town," said Brent Springbett, a South Lake Tahoe resident for more than 40 years.

Springbett specializes in all things cycling and skiing. He is the bike buyer and senior mechanic. He bought his first Heavenly Mountain ski pass in 1964 and still has them all. Springbett will help store manager Jacob Bender direct how the South Lake Blue Zone operates.

Bender, who started working with Blue Zone Sports this summer, can make an orthotic for any shoe or boot, meaning customers leaving the store will walk out with comfortable footwear for whatever activity.

What sets Blue Zone apart from other sports stores is the knowledge he and his staff can relay to customers, Bender said.

Recommended Stories For You

"We offer expert service for the adventure lifestyle," Bender said. "We can give expert advice and service and our premium brands will set us apart from other stores."

Bender says Sports LTD and Powderhouse are his two main competitors, and they'll carry similar brands, but Blue Zone will compliment its competitors by offering some of the same, but also different models.

Bender also said he and his employees plan to participate in the community and be at bike events, marathons, ski races, etc.

The 7,000-square foot downstairs will house everything except hunting equipment. They have not decided whether or not to sell golf clubs and other accessories for the sport. They also plan to get into youth sports like soccer, baseball and softball and will have climbing and backpacking gear next year.

The upstairs is roughly half the size of the first floor and that's where the community can reserve a conference room for meetings and parties. Also upstairs will be the cycling, ski and snowboard tuning shop.

Bender says the store will also rent everything like bikes, skis, snowboards and customers can lease equipment for entire seasons.

They will also offer a locals-only discount, and online purchasing is planned for the future.

Blue Zone Sports' mission statement says their goal is to offer premium products for the whole family, provide expert service and advice and give back to the community "we love." They consider the Tahoe area the "Blue Zone — A place that embodies and inspires health and happiness."

Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends.

Other store locations include inside MontBleu at Stateline, in Truckee and in the Carson Valley.