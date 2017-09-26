Lake Tahoe Community College women split pair to end grueling preseason

The Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team finished its grueling preseason Saturday with a 4-0 victory over the Sequoias in Visalia.

The victory came on the heels of a 3-0 defeat Friday at highly-ranked Fresno City.

Freshman Jenny Camacho scored two goals and Zareli Villa and Rebecca Niblett each had one Saturday in the Coyotes' fourth win of the season.

South Tahoe High graduate Emma Dayberry and Las Vegas Arbor View High grads Melanie Ara and Jazmine Corvalan all had assists for the Lady Coyotes.

Freshman keeper Claudia Janese, a South Tahoe graduate, notched her fifth shutout of the season.

In the loss to Fresno, who is ranked No. 2 in the nation according to the United Soccer Coaches rankings released Tuesday morning, the Coyotes gave up two goals early and one in the final minute.

In between those goals, Lake Tahoe battled the Rams and developed several scoring chances.

"We just weren't ready for that type of pressure," Evans said. "Six hours on a bus, playing against the likely No. 1 team in the country in next week's poll, and the fact they press relentlessly for 90 minutes, I didn't have my team ready for that pressure. Once the game got going we adjusted fairly well and had our chances, but that last goal late was quite demoralizing because we raised our level after spotting them an early 2-0 lead."

The Coyotes finished the preseason at 4-2-3 and began play in the Golden Valley Conference Tuesday, Sept. 26, against two-time league champ Lassen at their place.

Despite the tough schedule, the Coyotes are off to their best start in program history. They also believe they can challenge the champs and win their first league title.

"It's been an absolutely brutal non-conference schedule for this team, especially considering we only have four returning players and are still building our identity as a team," said Evans. "Playing at home against five-time national champion and No. 1 team Cerritos, playing on the road against nationally-ranked teams like Fresno and Santa Rosa, with Fresno having beaten Cerritos last week, plus games against perennial playoff teams like Sierra, Cosumnes and Las Positas, it's really forced my group to mature quickly. They've responded and done what I have asked, and now it's time to see if they can bring that experience into conference play where it will be needed."

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. The Coyote boys begin GVC play right after the girls at 4 p.m.