Lake Tahoe sports briefs: Excel sign-ups set for Feb. 15 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Excel sign-ups

Excel Athletics will be having football sign-ups on Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Khale Community Center. Excel Athletics is a full-contact tackle football league. For more information, contact Thomas O’Keefe at 530-545-2847.

Little Warriors basketball camps

The Little Warriors basketball camps for boys and girls ages 5-13 return for a second year. Sessions will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Whittell High School gym. Players are grouped by ages 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11 -13. The camp teaches the fundamental skills of basketball including: balance, dribbling, pivoting, passing, jumping, shooting and conditioning.

Accelerated sessions for more advanced players ages 11-15 will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Participants must be pre-approved. Contact Phil Bryant at pbryant@dcsd.k12.nv.usor 530-518-8588 with any questions. The first session is Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. It is free.