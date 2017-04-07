 Tahoe area athletes compete at USASA Nationals | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Courtesy photo/ Roger Ashton |

The USASA Nationals in Copper, Colorado recently began its two-week competition. There are 31 skiers and 31 boarders from the USASA South Shore Series that qualified to attend in the national competition. This is just one series location out of 32 in the country, with hundereds of athletes representing their region. Several athletes are from South Tahoe and other areas throughout northern California. Snowboarding events started on April 1 and the skier events will start April 8. The skier events include slopestyle, halfpipe, skiercross and Rail Jamb. The boarder events include giant slalom, slalom, slopestyle, halfpipe and boardercross.