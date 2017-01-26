Sierra Lutheran tops Whittell | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Whittell High School girls basketball team (5-14 overall, 3-4 in the division) faced the top ranked Sierra Lutheran Falcons (10-5 overall, 5-0 in the division) this past Tuesday.

Sierra Lutheran started the game on top and never looked back, winning with a final score of 46-29. The Warriors played hard throughout the game, which included a lively fourth quarter, but the late surge wasn’t enough to overtake the league-leading Falcons.

Whittell High head coach Robin Caires was very optimistic about her team’s performance.

“We’re a young program. With this being my first year as coach, I’m very happy with the job we did holding the top team in the division to 46 points,” Caires said. “I’m very optimistic about the way the team is performing in this rebuilding year.”

Whittell was led by senior Ali Copsy (11 points) and sophomore Brianna Johns (nine points).

The Whittell girls will travel to Nixon, Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 28, for a conference matchup against Pyramid Lake. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.