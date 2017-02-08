South Lake Tahoe wrestlers heading to state championship | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A couple of South Tahoe wrestlers will find themselves in familiar territory Friday and Saturday.

After taking regional championships in their respective weight classes this past weekend in Truckee, senior Andrew Herrera and sophomore Jose Leon will head to Spanish Springs High School in Sparks to compete in the state championship.

Herrera, the lone senior this season for the South Tahoe Vikings, will look to defend his state title in the 195-pound class. He has made it to the state championships all four years at South Tahoe High.

“Andrew is the school’s first two-time regional champion and he’s the first South Tahoe wrestler who has a chance to repeat [as state champion],” said Sean Griffis, Vikings coach.

“Andrew is the school’s first two-time regional champion and he’s the first South Tahoe wrestler who has a chance to repeat [as state champion].” Sean GriffisVikings coach

Leon also competed in the state championship in 2016. Unlike last year, however, he enters this year as the No. 1 seed in his class. Leon is competing in the 170-pound weight class.

“Jose … had a really good season, Griffis said. “He dominated everyone in our northern league throughout the year.”

Both athletes are healthy and feeling good coming out of the regional competition in Truckee, Griffis added.

Herrera and Leon were not the only two South Tahoe wrestlers who competed in the regional finals this past weekend. Joshua Brackett (106 pounds), Nate Singelyn (113 pounds) and Josiah Brackett (152 pounds) all placed fifth in their weight classes. Kody Griffis (126 pounds) and James Knudson (132 pounds) placed sixth in their classes.

As a team, Griffis said he is optimistic given the overall strong performance and the relative inexperience of the young Vikings.

“Next year we’re looking really strong.”