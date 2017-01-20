South Tahoe boys notch another win | TahoeDailyTribune.com

In a makeup game against the Sparks High School Railroaders this past Monday, the South Tahoe High School boys varsity team continued their hot streak.

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, out-scoring the Railroaders 25-10. Noah Jackson and McCallan Castles led the scoring early on for the Vikings.

The Railroaders, with a record of 1-16, were clearly out-matched but never stop fighting. Senior Hunter O’Meara led the team in scoring with 18 points, as well as nine rebounds. Senior James Bates finished with 12 points for the Railroaders.

South Tahoe won the game with a score of 73-47. Castles led the team in scoring in another impressive performance that included 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jackson had 14 points, five rebounds and nine assists; Zen Contestable had nine points and five rebounds; and Tommy Cefalu had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

On the horizon

The Vikings will hit the road for a short stretch starting with a game against the Spring Creek Spartans on Friday, Jan. 21, followed by a game at Elko High School the next day.

The Elko Indians, a favorite to win the 3A Northern League, have an overall record of 13-2 and 5-1 in league play. The Indians are led by Eric Klekas, who is third in state in scoring with 22.3 points per game and fifth in state with 3.7 steals per game. The Elko Indian’s other player who averages double figures in scoring, Kyrin Allen, averages 10.7 points per game.

The Vikings also have a few players ranked in the state: Jackson is 12th in state with 3.2 steals per game; Cefalu is 11th in the state for both assists per game (4.7) and steals per game (3.2); Castles is 23rd in the state in scoring (17.2 per game), seventh in the state for rebounds, (9.6 per game) and first in the state in blocks (3.4 per game).

South Tahoe, which has four players averaging double digits in scoring (Harry Moses-Chakmakis with 13.1 points, Jackson with 11.5 points, Cefalu with 10.4 points and Castles with 17.3 points), will have to be engaged early, and focused the whole game in order to come out with a victory.

Elko plays solid defense and Klekas can hit 3-pointers from anywhere inside the half court line. This game is too close to call.