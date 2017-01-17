South Tahoe High School boys basketball team continues impressive season | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Tahoe High School boys basketball team continues impressive season
January 17, 2017
Coming off a 67-36 victory against in-state rival Truckee Friday, Jan. 6, the South Tahoe High School boys basketball team continued to dominate conference opponents with a 68-45 win over Lowry High School in Winnemucca on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The convincing win came despite several turnovers and missed scoring opportunities.
The Vikings started slow against the Buckaroos ending the first quarter up 18-12. Zen Contestable scored the first points and continued to have an impact throughout the game. After a slow start, Noah Jackson and Harry Moses-Chakmakis turned up the heat with constant pressure, which lead to easy scores.
Lowry, who’s starting lineup averages 6-feet 3-inches, played consistently for three quarters, but were haunted by fouls and youthful mistakes. Despite the loss, the Buckaroos could be a force to reckon with in the years to come.
The Vikings maintained a 12-13 point lead throughout the second and third quarters and broke it open in the fourth quarter by out scoring Lowry 22-11. Lowry had no answers for South Tahoe’s press defense, which produced three alley-oop slams by McCallan Castles, set up by Noah Jackson and Tommy Cefalu. The usual cast of characters led STHS in scoring, Noah Jackson, 17 points, Harry Moses-Chakmakis, 13 points, and Castles with 21 points.
In the previous matchup against Truckee, Cefalu led all scorers with 18 points, while Castles scored 15 points and Peyton Galli had seven points.
With the victory against Lowry this past Saturday, South Tahoe improved to 5-0 in league and 10-3 overall.
