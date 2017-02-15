South Tahoe secures No. 2 seed | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The weekend did not go quite go as planned for the South Tahoe Vikings boys basketball team, but they managed to secure the No. 2 seed in the regional finals and a first-round bye.

South Tahoe secured its slot in what Vikings coach Joby Cefalu described as “an unusual case” Friday when Spring Creek did not make the trip to South Lake Tahoe — thereby forfeiting the game.

“That sealed the No. 2 seed,” Cefalu said, after noting how unusual it was for a team located in the same school district to not make the trip.

The next day, the Vikings faced No. 1 Elko, who delivered the Vikings their last loss.

The Vikings managed to nearly eliminate at 13-point deficit in the third quarter — they cut the score to within two points with about 10 seconds left. Ultimately, though, a turnover sealed South Tahoe’s fate and the Vikings ended up losing 47-53.

“I was very impressed with my boys — we did a great job,” Cefalu said. “[We] kind of fell asleep a bit in the third quarter and battled back from that to make it a real close game. … [You’re] never happy with a loss, but that’s one loss I walked away from feeling very confident.”

The Vikings enter the regional championships — which are being hosted in Winnemucca at the event center — with a first round bye Thursday. They will face the winner of Fernley and Dayton Friday. Tipoff is set for 4:40 p.m.