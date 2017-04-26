South Tahoe spring sports roundup | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Tahoe's track team hit the road Saturday, April 22, to participate in the Carson Invite, with several athletes placing in their respective events. The boys team finished 14th out of 19 overall, while the girls team placed seventh out of 18 teams.

Senior Maya Brosch added some more top finishes to her resume at the meet. She had first place finishes in the 400 meters, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, with times of 57.60, 15.59 and 46.81, respectively. Brosch's 400 meter performance was a personal record.

Also for South Tahoe, junior Theresa Sandborn placed ninth in the 100 hurdles and 10th in the 300 hurdles. With a distance of 14-feet-1-inch in the long jump, Sandborn placed 10th out of 22 competitors.

Carissa Buchholz helped the girls add some more points with her finishing times. The freshman finished third in the 800 meters and second in the 1,600 meters, with times of 2:31.08 and 5:21.46, respectively. Buchholz's 1600 meters performance was a personal record. Not too far behind Buchholz, junior Ally Sullivan placed 12th in the 1600 meters.

The boys team couldn't quite keep up with the girls, but still managed to have some solid performances. Sophomores Christopher Hoefer and Calvin Holmes placed 19th and 20th, respectively, in the 1600 meters, while senior Jon Embry finished 28th. The team of Hoefer, Nolan Huff, Holmes and David Holmes placed third in the 1,200-400-800-1,600 meter relay, with a total time of 12:21.94. Junior Jackson Binns helped round things out for South Tahoe with his shot put performance. He placed 19th out of 40 competitors, with a distance of 37-feet. Embry placed 40th in the event. Binns also placed 24th in the 1.6-kilogram discus, with a distance of 96-feet-5-inches. South Tahoe track was slated to compete in the Bob Shaffer Track Classic at Truckee High April 25 and the Big George Invitational at Douglas High, April 29. Results for the April 25 meet were not available at the time of publication.

BASEBALL

The South Tahoe baseball team recently completed a three-game road series at Fernley High, April 21 and 22, bringing the team a few games closer to the regular season's end. The Vikings finished the series 2-1 overall, with a 5-2 loss, 11-1 win and an 8-2 loss, respectively.

Game one was a little less active, offensively and defensively, for the Vikings. The team remained scoreless for most of the game, managing only a couple hits to try and keep up with Fernley. Junior Chris Pfister and senior Garrett Harley both had a hit and an RBI each for South Tahoe. Junior Peyton Galli helped manage South Tahoe's defensive efforts on the mound. He allowed eight hits and recorded three strikeouts. Galli also came away with two stolen bases in game one. South Tahoe head coach Starbuck Teevan said Galli helped hold off Fernely as much as possible, but South Tahoe couldn't seem to find their groove at the plate, which gave Fernley the opportunity to gain the lead and eventual win.

South Tahoe was able to learn from game one and compete with more proficiency in game two. Sophomore Kevin Lehmann was getting things done at the plate. He went 2-for-2, with a run and four RBIs. Harley went 2-for-3, adding three runs and two RBIs for the Vikings. Pfister went 1-for-2, with a run and two RBIs. Sophomore Alex Kasper also went 1-for2 in the game, with two runs and an RBI. Pfister had things under control on the mound, allowing only four hits for one run. Pfister also recorded three strikeouts in his defensive effort. Teevan said game two showed what his team can do and they need to execute like that more often. "Chris Pfister dominated on the mound and we took advantage of every walk, error and opportunity Fernley gave us," he said. "The team had a good energy and I felt like we had something to prove after game one."

South Tahoe backtracked in game three, failing to capitalize on their momentum from game two. The Vikings had a total of three hits in the game, two of which came from Lehmann. He went 2-for-3, with a single and a double. Kasper accounted for the other hit, going 1-for-3 with a triple. Harley had a little more trouble pitching than he has in previous games, allowing nine hits for seven runs in the game. Sophomore Auston Burdick came in to relieve Harley, doing his best to hold off Fernley as much as possible. Burdick allowed two hits for one run and had three strikeouts in the inning he pitched. Fernley had put up just enough runs to keep a comfortable lead for the game, however, and South Tahoe couldn't catch up.

Teevan said his team is still struggling a little with taking advantage of offensive opportunities and committing fewer errors, but he's confident the team will be playing some of its best baseball in the upcoming weeks. South Tahoe is in the home stretch of the regular season, hosting Truckee, Dayton and Spring Creek high schools before the team heads to the regional tournament, May 11. The results for the game against Truckee were not available at the time of publication.

SOFTBALL

The South Tahoe softball team is doing its best to regroup after losing the past two series it played. The team had enjoyed several wins earlier in the month and is still alive as playoff hopefuls, but the next several games will test their ability to adjust and rebound. "We have a schedule coming up where the next six games are to work on things that will get us prepared for regionals and to close out the regular season strong," said South Tahoe head coach Eric Owens. "Improving on our fundamentals and getting everyone at 100 percent is a priority moving forward."

The team's most recent series was at Fernley High, April 21 and 22; South Tahoe was swept by the Vaqueros, 6-1, 7-6 and 10-0, respectively. Game one was tough for the Vikings offensively, managing only one hit for one run. South Tahoe's defense did the best it could to mitigate the sub-par batting performance, but Fernley capitalized on every opportunity.

The Vikings allowed just eight hits for the game with no errors, but that was just enough for Fernley to put up enough runs each inning to close in on the lead and shut the door on the Vikings.

Game two was the closest for the Vikings, having the lead for most of the game, before letting it slip away. Going into the sixth inning, South Tahoe had a 3-2 lead, but Fernley rallied and brought four girls home to take the lead. The Vikings weren't going down with out a fight, though, answering back in the seventh inning with three runs to tie the game at 6-6. The tie brought the game to extra innings, but South Tahoe couldn't gain any further offensive momentum and Fernley put the game to bed.

Game three was a fairly active game for the Vikings, offensively, with several girls getting hits. Even with 11 hits for the game, South Tahoe couldn't seem to close and consistently left girls stranded and couldn't put any runs on the board. The Vikings will be hosting Truckee High for a make-up game, April 25 then will host Dayton High for a twin bill on May 2. The results for the game against Truckee were not available at the time of publication.