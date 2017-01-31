South Tahoe Vikings continue impressive season | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe Vikings continued their dominance in 3A league play this season with back-to-back wins.

On Friday, the Vikings traveled to Fernley to take on the Vaqueros, who were tied for second place in league play with the Vikings at the time. The atmosphere felt like that of a playoff game.

Harry Moses-Chakmakis was on a mission scoring 24 points and pulling down six rebounds. McCallan Castles, who made KTVN Channel 2 News for an alley-oop slam set up by Tommy Cefalu, finished with nine points, five assists and four blocks. Cefalu, Ruzzel Valiente and Noah Jackson each scored eight points.

In the end, South Tahoe came out on top defeating the Vaqueros 64-61 to take sole possession of second place.

The next day, South Tahoe traveled to Dayton for another 3A matchup.

The Vikings outscored the Dust Devils 19-6 in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and grab a 61-40 win.

Moses-Chakmakis led the way for the Vikings with 16 points, while Castles had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jackson ended the game with 14 points and four rebounds, and Cefalu added 10 points and seven rebounds in the lopsided win.

The Vikings improved their record to 14-5 on the season and 9-2 in league play following the win against Dayton.

The team was slated to travel to Truckee Tuesday, Jan. 31, after press deadline. Later in the week, the team will travel to Sparks Friday before hosting Lowry Saturday.