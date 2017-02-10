South Tahoe Vikings look to end regular season on a high note | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe Vikings head into the final stretch of games of the regular season with one of their best records in recent memory and with a chance to clinch a No. 1 seed.

After reeling off six straight wins, which came on the heels of back-to-back losses, the Vikings will take the court tonigh with a second place league record of 12-2 and a record of 17-5 on the season.

“It’s been about 16 years,” Vikings coach Joby Cefalu said regarding the last time a South Tahoe team had this strong a record.

When they take the court tonight, South Tahoe will square off against Spring Creek — one of the last teams to defeat the Vikings.

“Friday, the team really wants to see some redemption that night against a really good Spring Creek team,” Cefalu said.

The game will carry a little more significance. Friday will be senior night for nine of the 12 varsity players, including: Harry Moses-Chakmakis, Dylan Gooding, Noah Jackson, Tyler Ritter, Tommy Cefalu, Zen Constestable, Ridge Merkley, Michael Hollo-Bergstein and Garett Harley.

The following day, the Vikings will face perennial league leader Elko at home. The Vikings last loss came at the hands of Elko.

“We always play them tough at home,” Cefalu said.

The Vikings head into the final two games having already secured a playoff spot. If they come away with two wins, they hold the tie-breaker against Elko — effectively giving the Vikings the No. 1 season heading into the postseason.

“Just really good team chemistry,” Cefalu said of his team’s impressive performance this season. “[We have] multiple kids that can step up on any given night.”

The team’s depth, the coach added, has made this year’s Vikings team one of the more unusual ones in recent memory. All 12 players have played in games that mattered, Cefalu stated.

Tip-off for the Vikings boys game Friday is 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s game against league-leading Elko starts at 2:30 p.m.