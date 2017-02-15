South Tahoe wrestler pins way to second state title | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Tahoe High School has a new first: a two-time state champion wrestler.

Senior Andrew Herrera pinned his way to a second state championship this past weekend in Sparks. Herrera, who was the state champion in the 195-pound class in 2016, is the first wrestler from South Tahoe to win two state championships, said Sean Griffis, head coach.

“The finals match was one of his toughest ones — a kid from Spring Creek who wrestles him pretty tough,” Griffis said. “Andrew ended up pinning him in the end.”

In fact, Herrera pinned all his opponents last weekend.

“He pinned everyone through the tournament.”

Herrera wasn’t the only South Tahoe wrestler to compete in the state finals last weekend.

Sophomore Jose Leon, who also competed at state as a freshman, finished No. 2 in the in the 170-pound weight class.

“Jose had a close match in the finals,” Griffis said, adding that the final score was 4-1.

Overall, it was a successful weekend, the coach added.

“Both of them did really well.”