Vikings rebound after losses | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe High School Vikings needed to get a bad taste out of their mouth after losing two straight games on the road the previous weekend — and the boys basketball team did just that Tuesday night against a scrappy Churchill County team that refused to go away.

The Vikings eked out a 50-49 win to improve their league record to 7-2 and move back into second place.

Dylan Gooding turned out to be the hero Tuesday night, driving to the bucket and getting fouled with 1.3 seconds on the clock with the score tied at 49-49. Gooding made the first free throw to move the score to 50-49. After missing the second free throw, Fallon threw up a desperation shot which slammed against the backboard as time expired. Gooding was heard saying to his teammates leaving the floor, “Don’t put me in that position again you guys!”

Zen Contestable led all scorers with 11 points and Ridge Merkley, coming off the bench, poured in eight points and had two rebounds. Noah Jackson had eight points and McCallan Castles had nine points with seven blocks. Gooding had three points and five rebounds.

South Tahoe’s record improved to 12-5 overall and 7-2 in league, with seven games remaining before the playoffs begin.

The win came after a tough two-game road stretch that resulted in two loses for the Vikings.

Against Spring Creek this past Friday, the Vikings had a small lead the whole game and entered the fourth quarter ahead 60-56. STHS stalled on offense and turned the ball over four consecutive times leading to four consecutive scores for Spring Creek. With 3 seconds left, Spring Creek threw up a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the ball game and send it into overtime. Spring Creek came away with the win with a final score of 86-83.

The Vikings had six players in double figures: Harry Moses-Chakmakis (11 points), Jackson (10 points), Tommy Cefalu (16 points), Ruzzel Valiente (10 points), Contestable (12 points) and Castles (15 points).

There was no rest for the Vikings, with a game against league leader Elko coming 15 hours after the loss to Spring Creek. Elko, a talented and well-coached team, entered the game with only one loss and with the league leading scorer, Eric Klekas, averaging 22.6 points per game.

Elko won the game with a final score of 71-58.

Castles led the Vikings with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Moses-Chakmakis scored 12 points and two steals, followed up by Cefalu with 10 points and six rebounds.