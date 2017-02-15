LTCC announces 2017 men’s recruiting class | TahoeDailyTribune.com

LTCC announces 2017 men’s recruiting class
February 15, 2017
Lake Tahoe Community College recently announced the 2017 recruiting class for the men’s soccer team.
“It’s a very exciting day for the Coyote family as we have 26 men’s soccer players committed,” head coach Nicholas Arbelaez noted when making the announcement.
Below is a list of the 2017 recruits, along with their high school, club team and a brief description of skills.
Lex Merrifield (South Lake Tahoe)
High School: South Lake Tahoe
Club Team: Carson Pumas
Powerful defender who has great pace with the ability to win balls in the air. Great communication, size and ability to lead.
Wyatt Skeie (South Lake Tahoe)
High School: South Lake Tahoe
Club Team: STFC United 99
Powerful forward with great size, pace and the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.
Jose Collazo (Reno)
High School: Spanish Springs
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Excellent man marker, plays CB and SW, reads the game well, powerful shot, scores on free kicks.
Keiran McCluskie (Reno)
High School: Damonte Ranch
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Midfield with a high level of technical ability and passing. Powerful ball winner in the open field. Classic No. 6, team-player who wins the midfield. State of Florida ODP and state of Nevada ODP.
Miguel Rodriguez (Reno)
High School: North Valleys
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Physical defender, plays outside position, excellent technical ability, offensive threat.
Alex Gonzalez (Carson City)
High School: Carson High
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Speedy wing player with the ability to get behind the defense and score goals. Great control and very smart on the field.
David Trujillo (Reno)
High School: Spanish Springs
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Very smart player, controls middle, crafty shooter from distance, excellent passes and vision.
Daniel Vazquez (Reno)
High School: Spanish Springs
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Great midfielder, loyal and dedicated player, will play center or wing position.
Jon Cerda (Las Vegas)
High School: Coronado
Club Team: LVSA 99
Very technical and great size. Has the ability to switch the game in the middle and overall team leader.
Jose Lopez (Las Vegas)
High School: Spring Valley
Club Team: LVSA 99
Great pace and attitude on the pitch. Jose has the ability to play multiple positions on the field which makes him very valuable. Ball winner and very composed.
Juan Corrubias (Las Vegas)
High School: Canyon Springs
Club Team: LVSA 99
Great size and the ability to be a leader on the field. Very technical, can switch the field and has great communication.
Jose Cerritos (Reno)
High School: Sparks
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Great positioning in goal, fearless, athletic. Reads the game well.
Petar Pisic (Serbia)
Big strong GK who has a presence in the air and very good communication out of the back.
Ryan Gartland (England)
Very fast, dangerous in the air, Outside Mid or Fwd, creates opportunities, goal scorer.
Christian Flores (Mesa, CA)
High School: Chaffey West
Club Team: FC Golden State
Big strong fast forward, can hold up the ball or play on the shoulder, hard to push off of ball, top scorer on team, works hard, can high press. Scores big goals in big games.
Melvin Mendez (Los Angeles)
High School: El Camino Real
Club Team: L.A Premier
Very quick, reads game, capable of the unexpected, can change the game, top player on club team, versatile forward.
Jose Gonzalez (Truckee)
High School: Truckee
Club Team: Barcelona Nor Cal 99
Strong versatile midfielder who can control the game and change the direction of play. Vocal leader who also has the ability to score.
Peter Garrett (Carson City)
High School: Carson High
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Skillful center back with good distribution skills. Fast, great timing, difficult to beat. Very good in the air and on set pieces. Awarded Gatorade State of Nevada High School Player of the Year 2016.
Brandon Dunham (Texas)
High School: Steele HS
Club Team: Premier Titans San Antonio 98
Big strong left back that has great pace out of the back. Has the ability to switch the field and has great communication.
Jack Holmes (England)
Big strong defender with great pace and communication. Has the ability to lead out of the back and great in the air.
Josh Corlett (England)
Very strong, excellent technically, vision and passing, plays outside mid. Also plays as forward.
Fabian Castillo (Placer County)
High School: Mt. Whitney H.S
Club Team: Placer United 98
Reliable, hard worker, reads the game, intercepts passes, excellent vision, stopper or mid.
Hugo Rodriguez (Reno)
High School: Spanish Springs
Club team: Sagebrush 98
Big strong keeper, fearless, reliable, good at blocking penalty kicks. Dominant in the box, reads crosses.
Jonathan Mendoza (Reno)
High School: Galena
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Very strong and fast, great presence and difficult to move off the ball, difficult to beat. Reads the game very well. Has good instincts.
Genaro Vazquez
High School: Sparks
Club Team: Sagebrush 98
Big strong fast forward, can hold up the ball or play on the shoulder, hard to push off of ball, top scorer on team, works hard, can high press. Scores big goals in big games.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Update: No time estimate for reopening US 50 at Cave Rock east of Lake Tahoe
- Need to get in or out of South Lake Tahoe? Here are the open routes
- Need to get in or out of South Lake Tahoe? Here are the open routes
- U.S. 50 still closed near Cave Rock; Kingsbury Grade open; mudslide shuts down U.S. 50 in Pollock Pines
- Update: No time estimate for reopening US 50 at Cave Rock east of Lake Tahoe