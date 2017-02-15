LTCC announces 2017 men’s recruiting class | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe Community College recently announced the 2017 recruiting class for the men’s soccer team.

“It’s a very exciting day for the Coyote family as we have 26 men’s soccer players committed,” head coach Nicholas Arbelaez noted when making the announcement.

Below is a list of the 2017 recruits, along with their high school, club team and a brief description of skills.

Lex Merrifield (South Lake Tahoe)

High School: South Lake Tahoe

Club Team: Carson Pumas

Powerful defender who has great pace with the ability to win balls in the air. Great communication, size and ability to lead.

Wyatt Skeie (South Lake Tahoe)

High School: South Lake Tahoe

Club Team: STFC United 99

Powerful forward with great size, pace and the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Jose Collazo (Reno)

High School: Spanish Springs

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Excellent man marker, plays CB and SW, reads the game well, powerful shot, scores on free kicks.

Keiran McCluskie (Reno)

High School: Damonte Ranch

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Midfield with a high level of technical ability and passing. Powerful ball winner in the open field. Classic No. 6, team-player who wins the midfield. State of Florida ODP and state of Nevada ODP.

Miguel Rodriguez (Reno)

High School: North Valleys

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Physical defender, plays outside position, excellent technical ability, offensive threat.

Alex Gonzalez (Carson City)

High School: Carson High

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Speedy wing player with the ability to get behind the defense and score goals. Great control and very smart on the field.

David Trujillo (Reno)

High School: Spanish Springs

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Very smart player, controls middle, crafty shooter from distance, excellent passes and vision.

Daniel Vazquez (Reno)

High School: Spanish Springs

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Great midfielder, loyal and dedicated player, will play center or wing position.

Jon Cerda (Las Vegas)

High School: Coronado

Club Team: LVSA 99

Very technical and great size. Has the ability to switch the game in the middle and overall team leader.

Jose Lopez (Las Vegas)

High School: Spring Valley

Club Team: LVSA 99

Great pace and attitude on the pitch. Jose has the ability to play multiple positions on the field which makes him very valuable. Ball winner and very composed.

Juan Corrubias (Las Vegas)

High School: Canyon Springs

Club Team: LVSA 99

Great size and the ability to be a leader on the field. Very technical, can switch the field and has great communication.

Jose Cerritos (Reno)

High School: Sparks

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Great positioning in goal, fearless, athletic. Reads the game well.

Petar Pisic (Serbia)

Big strong GK who has a presence in the air and very good communication out of the back.

Ryan Gartland (England)

Very fast, dangerous in the air, Outside Mid or Fwd, creates opportunities, goal scorer.

Christian Flores (Mesa, CA)

High School: Chaffey West

Club Team: FC Golden State

Big strong fast forward, can hold up the ball or play on the shoulder, hard to push off of ball, top scorer on team, works hard, can high press. Scores big goals in big games.

Melvin Mendez (Los Angeles)

High School: El Camino Real

Club Team: L.A Premier

Very quick, reads game, capable of the unexpected, can change the game, top player on club team, versatile forward.

Jose Gonzalez (Truckee)

High School: Truckee

Club Team: Barcelona Nor Cal 99

Strong versatile midfielder who can control the game and change the direction of play. Vocal leader who also has the ability to score.

Peter Garrett (Carson City)

High School: Carson High

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Skillful center back with good distribution skills. Fast, great timing, difficult to beat. Very good in the air and on set pieces. Awarded Gatorade State of Nevada High School Player of the Year 2016.

Brandon Dunham (Texas)

High School: Steele HS

Club Team: Premier Titans San Antonio 98

Big strong left back that has great pace out of the back. Has the ability to switch the field and has great communication.

Jack Holmes (England)

Big strong defender with great pace and communication. Has the ability to lead out of the back and great in the air.

Josh Corlett (England)

Very strong, excellent technically, vision and passing, plays outside mid. Also plays as forward.

Fabian Castillo (Placer County)

High School: Mt. Whitney H.S

Club Team: Placer United 98

Reliable, hard worker, reads the game, intercepts passes, excellent vision, stopper or mid.

Hugo Rodriguez (Reno)

High School: Spanish Springs

Club team: Sagebrush 98

Big strong keeper, fearless, reliable, good at blocking penalty kicks. Dominant in the box, reads crosses.

Jonathan Mendoza (Reno)

High School: Galena

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Very strong and fast, great presence and difficult to move off the ball, difficult to beat. Reads the game very well. Has good instincts.

Genaro Vazquez

High School: Sparks

Club Team: Sagebrush 98

Big strong fast forward, can hold up the ball or play on the shoulder, hard to push off of ball, top scorer on team, works hard, can high press. Scores big goals in big games.