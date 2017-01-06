Lake Tahoe Community College soccer players honored | TahoeDailyTribune.com

In what was a record-setting season, it was no surprise that the individual accolades followed for numerous members of the 2016 Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team. Sophomore Rosaura “Shawa” Guerrero-Escobedo was named the Golden Valley Conference’s Most Valuable Player, Yami Jimenez-Ojeda was named the conference’s goalkeeper of the year by the league coaches, and four other Coyotes — including local products Kendall Eagan and Kenya Maltase — were named to the first or second teams.

Guerrero-Escobedo, a Las Vegas native who led the team in goals in 2015 and was a first-team all-league forward last season, led the conference in goals (21), assists (14) and points (56). She finished fifth in the state in total points and goals scored.

Jimenez-Ojeda, a transfer from Phoenix College in Arizona, posted five shutouts in becoming the near unanimous choice as league’s top keeper in her sophomore season.

“Shawa was a no-brainer as our league’s best player,” said second-year LTCC coach Jeremy Evans. “She was clearly the most dangerous attacker in the league and one of the top strikers anywhere in the state. She put in the work in her two seasons, was a two-year captain, and will go down as one of the best players in LTCC history no matter what type of players we have in the future. She was just that special. Yami, meanwhile, had the most talent and played with a composure that was beyond any other keeper in the conference. It’s great the other coaches recognized what I saw in practice each day.”

Four additional Coyotes were named to the all-conference teams. Sophomore Kendall Eagan, a South Tahoe High product, was a first-team right back after being named to the GVC second team as a freshman in 2015. Freshman and team captain Caitlyn Bidart, a Douglas High graduate, was also named to the first team as a center back.

Freshman Kenya Maltase was named to the second-team after the South Tahoe graduate finished with 11 goals and 7 assists, which was second on the team. Defender KayLynn Watring, a freshman from Riverside, California, was also named to the second team.

“Caitlyn, Kenya and Kay quickly established themselves as top players in the GVC,” Evans said. “The scary part is we have other freshmen who are just as talented this season but, unfortunately, not everybody can make it. Still, with eight starters returning next year, 16 returning freshmen, and an extremely talented recruiting class coming in 2017, the future is unbelievably bright for LTCC women’s soccer.”

All six players helped LTCC to its winningest season in program history. The Coyotes finished 11-5-4 overall and second place in the conference at 8-2-2. The eleven overall wins and eight conference wins are the most in the program’s brief three-year history.