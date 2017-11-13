LTCC women finish regular season with shutout over Shasta

The Lake Tahoe Community College girls' soccer team finished its regular season Tuesday, Nov. 7, with a 3-0 win at Shasta.

Zareli Villa had two goals, Rebecca Niblett had two assists and Brooke King finished the scoring in the 85th minute. King's goal was our program's 100th of the season.

Villa ended the season with 17 goals. That led the team and is a single-season record for the program.

Lake Tahoe finished 16-2-3 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Coyotes one goal given up in the Golden Valley Conference is the least amount allowed in conference history.

The 100 goals on the season, and 82 in conference, are the second-most in league history.

"Shasta had a very solid game plan that focused on organizing and sitting back and staying compact," said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. "On a smaller field that doesn't lend itself to expose many gaps, that stalled our attack and confused us at times. Credit to the Shasta coaching staff for that, but more credit to our team for showing patience and being willing to take what the defense gave them. They showed a lot of maturity even if it was frustrating for them to play against."

The Coyotes are expecting a high ranking when the playoff when the playoff seeds are revealed next week.