Muscles on display at 7th annual Tahoe Show Fitness & Bodybuilding Championship

Bulging muscles and amazing physiques will be on display Saturday, Aug. 26, during the seventh annual Tahoe Show Fitness & Bodybuilding Championship inside the Showroom at MontBleu Resort.

Local amateur athletes as well as competitors from around the nation will compete for custom trophies and a national qualification where they can become an International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness professional and compete in the ultimate contest: Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Sept. 14-17 in Las Vegas.

"This show has grown like crazy," show producer Chris Minnes told the Tribune Thursday. "What was once kinda like the stepchild event at first with the industry, which now embraces the show, has become a massive success."

Minnes, who calls South Lake Tahoe his part-time home after moving here in 2000, has been promoting shows all over the country and credits the Lake Tahoe Visitor's Association for the event's growth.

"They donated $10,000 dollars through a sponsorship grant in 2012 to help get the show started and that investment has paid off," Minnes said. "They have made the show what it is today."

The National Physique Committee-sanctioned event is projected to attract about 2,000 spectators and 350 athletes.

Bob Cicherillo, who is the emcee for the Olympia weekend, will be the master of ceremonies.

"Normally to have Bob announce your name on stage you have to be an IFBB pro," said Minnes in a press release.

The show includes 20 fitness vendors offering free samples, training advice and fitness apparel. Top vendors include Carr Cellular Fitness, SWAT FUEL, Infinium Works, Fit Kitchen, Icon Muscle, Str8 Shredded, Cellucor, B.A.R Republic, Thrive Spine Center and FitPro.

In addition to the bodybuilding contest, there are six men's and women's divisions that focus on an athletic and balanced look that can often be seen on magazine covers like GQ or Women's Health.

Athletes of nearly all ages — 16 to 80 years old — compete in the show.

"The sport of bodybuilding has changed so much from the days of the 'mass monsters,'" Minnes said in the release. "But you can still expect lots of flexing at this visual extravaganza."

Ticket prices range from $25 to $119.

To stream the show live, or for more information, visit http://www.tahoeshow.com.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 26

9:30 a.m. Doors open to public for pre-judging for all NPC divisions at the MontBleu Showroom

10 a.m. Pre-judging

5:30 p.m. Doors open for finals at the MontBleu Showroom

6 p.m. Finals for all NPC Divisions