Photos: Tuesday at American Century Championship celebrity golf | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Celebrities continued rolling in to grab practice rounds Tuesday at Edgewood Tahoe before the start of the American Century Championship.

Justin Timberlake, two-time defending champ Mark Mulder, fan favorite Jack Wagner and others got in some good cuts in preparation for the annual celebrity golf tournament, which officially gets underway Friday.

Fun and festivities pepper the week leading up to the official start. Stick with the Tribune throughout the week for updates, photos and more featuring some of your favorite celebrities.

